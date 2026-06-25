Metro Social Services marks one year of 'Hunger No More Nashville' with West Nashville food giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services is hosting a free food giveaway Saturday in West Nashville, marking one full year of its "Hunger No More Nashville" Food Access Initiative.

The event will be held Saturday, June 28, 2026, at Bellevue Church of Christ, 7401 Hwy. 70 South, Nashville, Tenn. 37221, first-come, first-served beginning at 8 a.m. The event is open to anyone, and hundreds of families and residents are expected to be fed. Free rides home will be provided for those who are dropped off or walk to the event.

Over the past year, the program has fed more than 7,000 families across Nashville.

Harriet Wallace, Strategic Communications Manager for Metro Social Services, spoke about the event, its importance, and what the organization hopes to accomplish in the year ahead. You can watch her live interview above for more details.

The West Nashville pop-up reflects Metro Social Services' commitment to systematically provide food in each quadrant of the city. The organization first brought "Hunger No More Nashville" food giveaways directly into North and East Nashville communities, where food deserts are most prevalent. In January, Metro Social Services began serving South Nashville.

Saturday's event will cap a full fiscal year of pop-up events hosted by Metro Social Services.

Do you know a family that could benefit from this event — or do you have a story about food insecurity in your community? We want to hear from you. Watch the full interview with Metro Social Services and share your story with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.