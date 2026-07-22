Metro Water employee placed on administrative leave amid federal investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Water Services employee is on administrative leave after federal authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Late Tuesday night, the U.S. Attorney’s Office contacted Metro Legal and said it had a warrant to search the belongings of a Metro Water employee at the department’s offices, according to information provided to NewsChannel 5.

Sources identified the employee as John Honeysucker, an assistant director. Publicly available information indicates Honeysucker has worked for Metro Water Services since 2014.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed the warrant was executed Wednesday morning at one location but declined to provide additional information.

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

"We are aware that there is an investigation ongoing of a Metro employee. He is on administrative leave. Our Department of Law advised him that he would not be represented by the Department of Law and should retain counsel.”