Middle Tenn. flower shop absorbs rising gas costs as Mother's Day spending hits record $38 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mother's Day spending is expected to hit a record $38 billion this year, according to the National Retail Federation — but for florists, the celebration comes with a rising cost of doing business.

This is one of the busiest weeks of the year for flower shops, and rising gas prices are squeezing delivery operations across Middle Tennessee.

Anna Page, the owner of Rose Hill Flowers in South Nashville, said her shop is currently absorbing the added fuel expense rather than passing it on to customers.

"The price of gas is really affecting us," Page said.

She said the financial impact has been significant.

"I've spent over $1,000, so far, above from what I've spent last year on gasoline," Page said.

With 8 delivery vehicles and contracted drivers, fuel costs stack on top of existing import expenses. Despite the pressure, Page said the shop is managing for now — though she may look for creative solutions if prices keep climbing.

Flowers remain one of the most popular Mother's Day gifts. According to the National Retail Federation, 75% of shoppers plan to buy flowers this year.

Page said the appeal of flowers is timeless.

"The fragrances, the beauty, the color, it's just warming to your heart and soul when you see beautiful flowers," Page said.

Even amid the financial pressures of the season, Page said her focus stays on the customers.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gasoline is $4.20. Diesel is averaging $5.23.

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