Middle Tenn. organization uses boxing to help at-risk youth tackle mental health, behavior, academics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A organization is taking an unique approach to addressing mental health, behavior and academic challenges among at-risk youth—using non-contact, Olympic-style boxing training.

Counter Punch Youth Academy is already partnering with several Middle Tennessee schools and continues to expand its reach.

At McGavock High School, students are stepping into the ring not just to learn combinations—but to build discipline, confidence and control.

Founder Tramaine Crook said his own upbringing in boxing shaped the foundation of the program.

“I believe life is like a boxing match—you don’t know when you’re going to get punched, but you’ve got to be able to respond and be able to pivot when those times are necessary,” Crook said. Now, he’s using those lessons to guide the next generation.

Crook said the academy works closely with schools to track more than just physical progress.

“We focus on attendance, behavior incidents and also academics when we partner with local schools,” he explained. Inside the gym, the training is structured and energetic.

Students practice non-contact, Olympic-style boxing drills—learning technique, timing and focus.

But beyond the drills, some of the work happens through conversation and connection.

“We focus on kids who may have anger issues, they may be autistic—but what we do is take those real-world situations and connect them to boxing scenarios,” he adds. For students like Kayden Lawrence, a member of the Class of 2026, those lessons are making a difference beyond the gym.

“Teaching me to be a better person, control my anger and think more critically—like under pressure,” Lawrence said. School leaders said the program is helping students develop skills that translate into everyday life.

Principal Bruce Jackson believes the impact goes far beyond physical activity.

“People who can think under pressure, people who have self-confidence—people who know how to communicate and advocate for themselves,” Jackson said. For many students, Crook’s role extends beyond coaching.

Brayden Compton-Schultz, also in the Class of 2026, described the environment as supportive and open.

“There’s nothing off topic—we’re all brothers. We can talk about whatever and say whatever,” he said. Crook's goal is to remind students that their circumstances do not define their future.

“We’re living examples of how it can be once you overcome those situations,” he said.

Counter Punch Youth Academy offers programs for students of all ages.

Schools interested in partnering with the organization can find more information here.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy