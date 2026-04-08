Middle Tenn. sisters seek answers after mother found dead in Cumberland River

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of sisters is searching for answers after their mother’s body was found in the Cumberland River last week.

Metro Nashville police identified the woman as 57-year-old Lucy Ozigolu-Ulumenfo. According to her family, she had been living with schizophrenia and was last seen weeks earlier.

Her daughters said they are still trying to process the loss.

“She had a very beautiful smile, and she was gentle and loving and not harsh at all,” Merrylyn Ulumenfo said.

Mariam Ulumenfo said her mother played a major role in her life, helping her get through nursing school.

“She would always be positive and say, ' Let's go outside together, we will dance together.' She loved music,” Mariam Ulumenfo said.

Lucy had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but her daughters said she was taking her medication and sticking to a routine.

“We all had a tight-knit schedule and routine for her. We were very close to her psychiatrist, so she was fine,” Mariam Ulumenfo said.

Anastasia Ulumenfo described her mother simply as “an amazing mom.”

Lucy was reported missing on March 24. Her daughters said the last time they saw her was March 15, after she was dropped off at her home on Murfreesboro Pike.

They searched the area and nearby businesses but were unable to find her. Then last week, police recovered a body from the Cumberland River.

“On the 3rd, they said it was a woman and suspected it was a missing person, and I called my dad and was like I hope it’s not mom. It sounds like it might be mom,” Mariam Ulumenfo said.

Police later confirmed the body was Lucy. Investigators said there were no signs of foul play, trauma or suspected drug use, but her daughters said many questions remain.

“They'd already done an autopsy on her body, but the results won’t come in for 8-12 weeks. They don’t have information, and we don’t have that much information at this point. We are sure it was not on her own doing,” Mariam Ulumenfo said.

Now, the family is asking for help from the community, hoping someone may have seen Lucy and can help piece together what happened.

“We ask and pray that we can get the help we need to find the truth in what really happened so my mom can get justice and can go in peace, and we can have peace as a family,” Mariam Ulumenfo said.

Police said the circumstances of how Lucy entered the water remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Nashville police.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.