Middle Tennessee community rallies around family after father and son killed in I-65 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee mother is relying on the support of her community after a tragic crash earlier this year claimed the lives of several of her family members.

Friends said the family was on the way to church in August when they pulled onto the shoulder of I-65 to change a flat tire. While stopped, a pickup truck towing a trailer struck them.

The crash killed the father, Minister Tavaran Ridley, the couple’s 8-year-old son, Deuce, and their 2-year-old niece. The mother, Anasia Ridley, who was pregnant at the time, and her daughter Aamiyah were rushed to the hospital in critical condition but survived.

“She and her daughter Aamiyah were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She did survive — while pregnant,” said Kami Hubbard, owner of Tried and True Nannies and Sitters.

Anasia’s other daughter also survived the crash. Months later, complications from the pregnancy led to an emergency C-section. Her son was born early, weighing just four pounds.

Hubbard said she felt compelled to help when Anasia reached out for support.

“We started a family sponsorship program, and she was our first recipient of that program, which waives that family placement fee through our agency,” Hubbard said.

Now, Hubbard is organizing a fundraiser to help provide stability for the family after a year marked by loss, recovery, and mounting expenses.

“Emotionally and financially — all the things, physically,” Hubbard said. “Mom is still healing from a cesarean section, and they need some type of stability this Christmas.”

Hubbard said Tavaran was the family’s sole provider, and bills have continued to pile up, including medical care, therapy for the children, and baby essentials. She said the family’s landlord has also been unsympathetic.

“She was barely able to make rent this month and is worrying about everything, and I want to be able to help alleviate some of that,” Hubbard said.

Despite the hardship, Hubbard said Anasia’s faith has remained strong, and she hopes the community will continue stepping in to support the family.

“When people come together and help one another, it ends up being so good,” Hubbard said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending the results.

If you would like to support the family you can donate to their GoFundMe.

This story was reported on air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy