Mission Valor volunteers honor fallen veterans at Nashville National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of volunteers gathered at Nashville National Cemetery Thursday morning to clean and care for the gravesites of fallen veterans as part of Mission Valor, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The effort, organized by Heroes Vodka, brought the community together to ensure the final resting places of the nation's veterans receive the care and respect they deserve.

Heroes Vodka marketing manager Mia Bennett was among those on hand as volunteers got to work at 9 a.m.

Work continued throughout the morning as volunteers cared for gravesites across the cemetery.

Want to see the volunteers in action at Nashville National Cemetery? Watch the full video above and share your thoughts on how our community honors its fallen heroes. Have a story about a veteran or a community effort close to your heart? Reach out directly to Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — your story matters.

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