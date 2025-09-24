MLB to use cameras, computers for balls and strikes — here’s Nashville’s connection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The food, the rotary organ, the plays at the plate — those are just a few of the time honored traditions at a baseball game. Sometimes, arguing with an umpire over a call is another beloved ballpark tradition.

But on Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced, starting next season, they'll rely on cameras and computers, in addition to the ump behind the home plate.

The technology is called ABS or Automatic Balls and Strikes. It actually has a Nashville connection. For the last three seasons, the system was tested at minor league stadiums, including right here for the Nashville Sounds.

Back in 2023, the Nashville Sounds Manager Rick Sweets showed us how it works. "It’s a set of cameras and stuff around the stadium that every pitch automatically calls a strike or a ball," Sweets told us.

The umpire still makes their call, but designated players like the pitcher, catcher or batter can then quickly signal to the umpire they want to challenge the call. The video board them shows whether the computer validates the umpire's call — or overturns it. "If there was a controversial call, there’s recourse for it," said Jeff Hem, the play by play announcer for the Sounds.

Hem says the roll out at the Minor League level went smoothly. "There’s a fun component from a strategy component — you only get two challenges," said Hem. "But if it’s not a really high leverage spot, they might be well served to hold onto that."

Some detractors have said the change will end "spirited discussions" between managers and umpires, but Jeff thinks challenges may only add fuel to some skipper's critiques. "There still can be arguing with umpires if that’s really what someone is drawn to within a game," said Hem. "The dugouts can still kindly remind home plate umpires -- hey you missed that one, you missed a few."

So will ABS challenges be the right call for the major leagues? Much like the umpires themselves, Jeff can only call it like he sees it. "It’s been a really positive addition to the game," he said.

Are challenges going to be a positive addition to the game of baseball, or will it take away from the human element? Share your thoughts with me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.