MNPD drone trial leads to arrest in Madison domestic violence case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department's new Drone as First Responder trial program played a direct role in the arrest of a domestic violence suspect in Madison Wednesday afternoon.

A drone operator in the Community Safety Center at headquarters learned through a live 911 call that a 24-year-old woman on East Old Hickory Boulevard reported her father assaulted her on the side of the road after she pulled over during an argument and told him to get out. She said her father left on foot after the assault.

A drone launched from the roof of the Madison Precinct was over the scene 2 minutes before a call could be created by the Department of Emergency Communications. A short time later, the drone operator spotted the suspect continuing to walk away and gave ground officers his location.

Jackie Hopkins, 55, was arrested on Neelys Bend Road near Margaret Street. He is charged with domestic assault for allegedly twice punching his daughter in the face and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest came a day after MNPD debuted the Drone as First Responder initiative. Chief John Drake announced the limited trial last week, with 3 drones stationed on the roof of the Madison Precinct. The drones are available to respond within a 2-mile radius to emergency calls, active criminal investigations, missing person cases, and significant traffic crashes.

4 FAA-certified officers from MNPD's Community Safety Center control the drones, providing real-time video and information to ground units as they respond.

Five Metro Council members — Jennifer Gamble, Jeff Gregg, Jeff Eslick, Tonya Hancock, and Jennifer Frensley Webb — were briefed on the pilot program, which is expected to run for 30 to 45 flight days. At its conclusion, MNPD will compile data from the trial and report its findings.

The drones and equipment were loaned to MNPD by Skydio for the duration of the program. Drone-assisted policing has been credited in other cities with speeding response times and enhancing officer safety.