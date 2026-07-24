MNPD finds officers engaged in sexual activity at middle school, in police vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An MNPD investigation found a school resource officer and sergeant engaged in sexual activity at Madison Middle School and in a police vehicle several times in Spring 2025, sometimes during work hours.

The investigation began May 26, 2025, after Officer Angel Vidrios reported that his wife, School Resource Officer Lisa Vidrios, was having an affair with Sgt. Stephen Holland. Angel told investigators messages between the two went back about two months and provided videos, photos and screenshots from her phone.

MNPD said Lisa Vidrios and Holland were immediately stripped of their police authority and access to department systems. Neither regained that access before leaving the department.

In a written statement, Lisa Vidrios admitted she and Holland engaged in sexual activity inside her office at Madison Middle School about four times. She said children were in the building at the time. She also admitted they engaged in sexual activity twice inside Holland’s police vehicle near an abandoned hospital.

Investigators reviewed their messages alongside work records and concluded that some of their meetings happened while one or both were working. The report describes messages about leaving assignments to meet and indicates Holland was being paid overtime during at least one encounter.

MNPD said the investigation was delayed because Holland was on sick leave and could not be interviewed. He later received a medical pension and officially separated from the department.

Investigators concluded Holland violated department rules by engaging in inappropriate activity on Metro property and during paid work time. They also found that he left work assignments to meet with Vidrios.

Lisa Vidrios admitted to violating department conduct rules as part of an agreement that included a 30-day suspension and her resignation. MNPD said both officers had been without police authority or systems access since the allegations first surfaced in May 2025.