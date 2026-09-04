MNPD release body camera video of shootout at Dickerson Pike motel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man barricaded himself inside a bathroom at a Nashville motel and opened fire on police officers during a standoff, newly released body camera video shows.

The incident began when officers located a stolen Infiniti parked at the Royal Inn on Dickerson Pike. Motel staff told police the occupants of the vehicle were inside a first-floor room. Officers knocked on the door for several minutes before a man and a woman came out and were arrested.

A third man, Christopher Whitaker, then barricaded himself inside the bathroom. Officers ordered him to come out with his hands up. He ignored those commands and opened fire on the officers. The body camera video shows gunfire striking the wall next to the officers.

Officer Jacob Krispin and Officer Randy Puckett, both 9-year veterans of the Nashville Police Department, took cover and returned fire. Whitaker eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was hurt during the shootout.

Investigators later found a modified pistol inside the motel bathroom.

Cold case unit detectives are now investigating the incident. Whitaker had 2 outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. He is charged with aggravated assault on police officers and faces several additional charges.

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