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MNPS, Second Harvest to offer food box pickups this week, Wednesday and Thursday

Metro Nashville Public Schools_logo
Metro Nashville Public Schools
Metro Nashville Public Schools_logo
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This story was originally published by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.

Metro Nashville Public Schools will distribute food boxes to families and students at several sites this week ahead of the end of the school year, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.

Food box pickup sites include: Napier Elementary from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Two Rivers Middle from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 13; and Haynes Middle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and McMurray Middle from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 14.

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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