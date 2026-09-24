Mom of 4-month-old who died after alleged abuse speaks out as boyfriend faces murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jessica Petty wanted to show people she could be the mom everyone expected her to be.

Petty had already lost custody of two children to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“I’m a recovering drug addict. I was on drugs for many years,” Petty said.

So, Petty viewed the birth of her third child, Neveah, as a new beginning.

But her 4-month-old little girl died Wednesday. Metro Nashville Police say she died at the hands of Petty’s boyfriend, Bobby Randall Conner.

Conner had just been released from jail in August after serving a year for aggravated child neglect. He had also served four years in the past for aggravated child abuse.

Both Petty and Neveah’s father, Eddie Wagner, who shared custody of the girl, were aware of Conner’s criminal past.

“It is my first daughter. I’m hurt,” Wagner said.

Wagner said he begged Petty to let him take the child, telling her it was not safe for Neveah with Conner in the home.

“I wanted the mom to realize this was not okay. But you couldn’t convince her. She is stubborn and doesn’t listen to other people,” Wagner said.

Wagner reported his concerns to DCS. The agency did a welfare check and found Neveah unharmed.

Under the law, DCS could not remove a healthy child from the home simply because Conner had prior abuse convictions. It would have been different had those convictions involved sexual abuse.

So, with Petty’s permission, Conner stayed in the home. Petty later left her daughter with him when she went to work.

“I didn’t do anything to my daughter. I was okayed by DCS to leave her with him. And if anything DCS should answer why they allowed him to be around my kid,” Petty said.

NewsChannel 5’s Nick Beres asked Petty whether, knowing Conner’s history, she believed she was taking a risk by leaving Neveah with him.

“No comment,” Petty responded.

Doctors at Vanderbilt said Neveah suffered serious internal head injuries, including retinal hemorrhaging, as a result of abuse and severe shaking.

Conner is charged with murder in Neveah’s death.