Mother of two arrested by ICE in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother of two was arrested by ICE in Nashville while she was taking her children to the doctor.

Maria Perez, who is seeking asylum from Guatemala, according to the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, was taken to the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center. TIRRC says that Perez has no criminal history and has complied with every requirement in the immigration process since arriving in the United States in 2022.

Her children, one of whom has Down syndrome, are currently in the care of a neighbor as Perez has no other support in the area, according to the TIRRC release. The release also claims that her arrest violates ICE's policy that they should not detain or arrest individuals known to be pregnant, postpartum, or nursing. Perez is breastfeeding her daughter, who is ten months old.

The TIRRC partnered with multiple organizations to submit a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security, urging the release of Perez.