Motorcycle crash closes West End Ave at 27th Ave in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — West End Avenue at 27th Avenue in Davidson County is closed because of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
TDOT said the closure affects West End Avenue, also designated as State Route 1, at the intersection with 27th Avenue. No additional details, including injuries or an expected reopening time, were immediately released.
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Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
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It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom