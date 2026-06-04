Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hermitage Avenue in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a Mercedes sedan on Hermitage Avenue, according to Metro Nashville Police.
Police said William B. Scott, 35, was traveling southbound around 4:40 p.m. on a Kawasaki ZX1 when he struck the driver’s side of a Mercedes that was crossing Hermitage Avenue from Academy Place.
Scott was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.
Witnesses at the scene told police Scott was driving recklessly and speeding before the crash. Investigators said there was no evidence of impairment by either driver at the scene.
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
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