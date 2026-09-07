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Multi-vehicle crash closes I-24 West entry ramp in Davidson Co.

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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Posted

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 24 West in Davidson County Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported near mile marker 52 at 1:21 p.m., according to TDOT.

The westbound entry ramp is closed, and the right shoulder is blocked.

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