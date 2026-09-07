Multi-vehicle crash closes I-24 West entry ramp in Davidson Co.

DAVIDSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 24 West in Davidson County Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported near mile marker 52 at 1:21 p.m., according to TDOT.
The westbound entry ramp is closed, and the right shoulder is blocked.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp