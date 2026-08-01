1 dead, 3 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrians on Broadway in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One pedestrian died, two other pedestrians were critically injured and an 87-year-old driver was also critically injured after police say he ran a red light and struck at least four people in a downtown Nashville crosswalk Saturday afternoon.

Watch: MNPD gives update after 1 killed, 3 injured in downtown Nashville crash on Broadway

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Broadway.

Metro Nashville Police said a white Ford Fusion was traveling south on Fourth Avenue as pedestrians crossed with an active walk signal.

Police said the driver ran the red light and collided with at least four pedestrians. The crash was captured by cameras at the intersection.

All four pedestrians were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A pedestrian from Australia died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A pedestrian from Jacksonville, Florida, is in critical condition and undergoing surgery as of 2:30 p.m. Another pedestrian from Knoxville is being treated in serious but noncritical condition.

Police said a fourth pedestrian, whose information is still being gathered, is also in critical condition.

The driver was also critically injured and was being treated at Vanderbilt, police said.

His wife and a caregiver were inside the car with him. The wife suffered minor injuries, while the caregiver was not injured. Officers were working to speak with the caregiver to learn more about what happened.

Investigators were still working to determine why the driver ran the red light and entered the crosswalk. No potential charges had been announced.

“From what we know at this moment, this was an accident,” Don Aaron with MNPD said. “We still have to determine why that occurred.”

Mayor Freddie O’Connell released the following statement:

"This is an incredibly tragic event, and my heart goes out to the victims and their families impacted by this horrible moment.



Our first responders and local medical professionals are working to aid the people injured, and crews are on the scene now to investigate exactly what occurred and how. Right now, it’s unclear why the 87-year old driver failed to stop for the pedestrians in the crosswalk.



Our main goals now are to take care of the victims and to keep everyone else safe."

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Traffic Division is continuing to investigate the crash. The identities of those involved have not been released.