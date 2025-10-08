Murder of 74-year-old woman in her Nashville home sparks shock, fear, and a lot of questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 74-year-old woman was found murdered inside her home, and it has left many in her North Nashville community in shock.

On Monday, Harriet Edwards was discovered dead by a friend who wanted to check in on her after several days without contact. Metro Police said her body was found on her bed, and an autopsy revealed she died from strangulation and suffered blunt force injuries to her head.

Dennis Lawson, a longtime neighbor, said he was stunned by the news.

“I was totally shocked,” Lawson said.

He has lived in the Chateau Valley subdivision for decades and said learning that a neighbor just a few houses down had been murdered has been upsetting for the entire community.

Lawson recalled detectives coming to his home to ask about Edwards.

“He asked me about the lady and what I had seen, and told me she was found deceased. At that time, they didn’t suspect foul play, but within 24 hours, they were saying there was foul play,” Lawson said.

A neighbor told investigators she last saw Edwards on Friday. After reviewing records of medical bills and payments, detectives believe the murder took place between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. that day.

Many neighbors described Edwards as a sweet woman who kept to herself. Lawson did not know her personally, but said he occasionally saw people coming and going from her home.

He said he hopes police can find out who is responsible. Metro Police told NewsChannel 5 there is nothing to suggest anyone else is in danger.

Anyone who was in the Chateau Valley area on Friday and saw anything suspicious is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy