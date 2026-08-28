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Musicians Corner free concert series returns to Centennial Park in Nashville this fall

The five-week series kicks off August 28 and features 38 multi-genre artists, including a three-day Free Fest over Labor Day Weekend
Musicians Corner is back at Nashville's Centennial Park with free live music every Friday through September 25
Musicians Corner free concert series returns to Nashville's Centennial Park
Nashville's Centennial Park free concert series includes three-day Labor Day Weekend Free Fest
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Musicians Corner returns to Centennial Park in Nashville this fall with a five-week season of free live music, beginning Friday, August 28.

The multi-genre concert series runs every Friday through September 25, with performances from 5 to 9 p.m. More than 38 artists are scheduled across the five-week run.

The series includes Musicians Corner's Free Fest, a three-day event over Labor Day Weekend, September 4-6, presented by Amazon and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation in partnership with Lightning 100.

August 28

The series opens Friday with Birdtalker, Josh Okeefe, Kara Frazier, Sweet Lizzy Project and Gerard Alain.

September 4 — Free Fest

The Labor Day Weekend Free Fest begins Friday, September 4, with Rayland Baxter, Vlad Holiday, verygently, Creamer and Eva Cassel.

September 5 — Free Fest

Saturday's Free Fest lineup features Paul McDonald & the Mourning Doves, Laney Jones and the Spirits, Marble Jets and Wolf Twin. One additional act is to be announced.

September 6 — Free Fest

The Free Fest closes Sunday, September 6, with Arlo Parks, MORGXN, Moody Joody, Elke and Maddie Ettrich.

September 11

The following Friday features Augustana, Caper Sage, Wildermiss, Carver Jones and Mary McGuinness.

September 18 — in partnership with AMERICANAFEST

The September 18 concert is held in partnership with AMERICANAFEST. The lineup includes She Returns From War, Ink and Obed Padilla, with one additional act to be announced.

September 25

The series closes September 25 with Buddy Miller, Abigail Rose, CHAPPY and Milly Roze, with one additional act to be announced.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Musicians Corner is in its 17th year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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