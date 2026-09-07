NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Free live music is coming to Centennial Park every Friday through the end of September, and it won't cost you a thing.

Musicians Corner is hosting free concerts every Friday as part of its Fall Concert Series.

Shows run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Musicians Corner in Centennial Park in Nashville.

WATCH: Free Friday concerts at Centennial Park through September

Musicians Corner Free Fest wraps up Sunday; free Friday concerts continue through September

The series wrapped up its Free Fest on Sunday — a three-day event featuring live performances open to people of all ages.

Executive producer Justin Branam said the free concerts are designed to expand access to live music.

"There's so many people who live here who can't experience music, which sounds strange, because of the cost of tickets and age restrictions," Branam said.

The event also features a dedicated area for younger attendees.

"There's crafts, lawn games, nature play and more, so bring the whole family," Branam said.

Singer Maddie Ettrich kicked off the final day of Free Fest on Sunday.

Holli Ellis, a longtime Musicians Corner fan, was in the crowd to see her.

"I moved here in 2012, and so Musicians Corner has been something that is close to my heart," Ellis said. "She is pure joy, and she makes it fun," Ellis said.

Chloe Fowler and her family, visiting from Memphis, also stopped by Sunday.

"It's my birthday today, so we just wanted to do something fun," Fowler said.

Branam said the stage has a history of showcasing artists before they hit it big.

"Chris Stapleton has played our event a couple of times," Branam said.

Click here for more information on the lineup for the upcoming concerts in September.

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