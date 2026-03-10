Must watch: You need to see what this dog did during its brother's emergency vet visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every sibling relationship has its own unique bond and sometimes that connection extends beyond humans.

For two dogs in a Middle Tennessee family, that bond helped one of them get the emergency care he needed.

Ten-month-old Zeus, a Cane Corso and his older brother, a 4-year-old silver Labrador named Drake, are inseparable.

“Drake is Zeus’ comfort zone,” owner Erin Moore said. “Drake barks, Zeus barks. If Drake is okay with a human, Zeus is okay with a human. If Drake isn’t okay with a human, Zeus isn’t okay with a human,” Moore said.

But about three weeks ago, Zeus needed help after being hit by a delivery driver.

Dr. Hailey Coon, an emergency veterinarian at VEG ER for Pets, said the puppy was struggling to breathe.

“He had air that was building up around his lungs, and that can happen from trauma,” Coon said. “When it builds up enough, it can make it difficult for patients to breathe.”

Moore said the only way she could get Zeus into the car to head to the emergency vet was if Drake came along, too.

The family rushed to VEG ER for Pets in West Nashville, where the clinic’s open-concept model allowed Drake to stay with his injured brother during treatment.

“Once they realized we had another dog in the car, they were like, ‘Bring him in,’” Moore said. “I said, ‘Are you sure? Because he’s really protective of him.’ And they said, ‘Yes, bring him in.’”

With Zeus badly hurt, Drake rarely left his side — resting his head gently on his younger brother. The two were only separated briefly while veterinarians took X-rays.

“Those two seconds Drake was crying at the door,” Moore said. “As soon as the X-rays were done, they allowed Drake and all of us back in there.”

Now Zeus is recovering from his injuries.

“We just got his stitches taken out on his leg,” Moore said. “The gashes on his head are healing, and the road rash under his armpit is still starting to heal.”

The moment left a lasting impression on staff at the emergency clinic.

“This is one of the cases that reminds us why we love what we do and why we love emergency medicine,” Dr. Coon said.

Moore said she’s grateful to the clinic for helping save her dog.

“They’re not my animals, they’re my kids,” she said.

Dr. Coon said if a driver hits a dog, it’s important to take the animal to an emergency veterinarian as quickly as possible.

VEG ER for Pets in West Nashville is open 24 hours a day.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.