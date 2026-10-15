Nashville 911 dispatchers deny any delay in response to Christa Pike's failed execution at Riverbend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Emergency Communications said it did not delay its response to Riverbend the night Christa Pike's execution went wrong, pushing back on claims that dispatchers failed to act in time.

The department said crews were notified and staged outside the prison while dispatchers worked to verify the emergency.

WATCH Nashville dispatchers deny delayed Christa Pike execution response

Nashville disputes delayed Riverbend execution response

NewsChannel 5 Investigates reported on confusion over whether first responders should have been sent to Riverbend sooner the night of Sept. 30.

The Nashville Department of Emergency Communications said it received a 911 call from Riverbend around 8:40. Metro's Emergency Communications Center requires callers from the prison to give a verification code to prevent fake calls or prison escapes. The department said the caller did not provide that code.

Dispatchers said they still entered the call into the system, notified the fire department and sent responders to stage outside the facility.

The department said Tennessee Department of Correction Central Control initially told dispatchers it did not know of an emergency at Riverbend. Minutes later, Central Control called back requesting medical help in the execution chamber.

Responders then got the code and were cleared to enter and take Pike to the hospital.

Pike's attorneys said she has since been transferred back to prison and continues to receive medical care.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to ask why the initial caller did not appear to know the verification code. A spokesperson said the department was unable to comment, leaving that a key question in this investigation.

Watch the full NewsChannel 5 investigative report to see what dispatchers say happened — and what still remains unanswered. If you work in emergency communications, corrections or prison emergency response, or if you have information relevant to this investigation, we want to hear from you. Contact investigative reporter Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.