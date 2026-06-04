Nashville 911 urges CMA Fest visitors to download safety, location apps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications is sharing safety and location tips ahead of CMA Fest 2026.

Officials are encouraging festivalgoers to download the free what3words app before heading downtown. The app assigns a unique three-word code to precise locations, making it easier to meet friends or help emergency responders find you in crowded areas.



The department also recommends downloading the CMA Connect app for maps, schedules, alerts and real-time festival updates.

DEC said personnel, including members of the Nashville Telecommunicator Emergency Response Team, have been coordinating with Metro police, the Nashville Fire Department and other agencies ahead of the event.

Officials also reminded attendees: if you see something suspicious during CMA Fest, report it to the nearest police officer or call 911.