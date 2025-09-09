Nashville activist urging gun owners to properly secure firearms following car theft spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple guns were stolen after dozens of vehicles parked in a lot by Nissan Stadium were burglarized between Sunday night and Monday morning.

36 vehicles were burglarized, and 7 guns were reported stolen from cars parked in Lot N in the 500 block of S 2nd Street near Shelby Avenue, Metro police said.

Community activist Clemmie Greenlee is urging gun owners to take more responsibility when leaving firearms in their vehicles.

“I hear it all the time, ‘They broke into my car again," Founder and CEO of Nashville Peacemakers Greenlee said.

One of the victims this week was Greenlee’s own niece.

“They got computers out of there, they got a purse out of there, they got guns out of there, they got money out of there, one got a cellphone,” she said. “I mean you’re leaving stuff in there.”

Firearms remain a frequent target in Nashville.

So far this year, 670 guns have been stolen from cars, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s stolen firearm map.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance, which is overseeing construction of the new Titans stadium, said the lot is not under its control.

In a statement, the group offered sympathy to the victims, saying its “thoughts are with those affected.”

The construction site stays busy both day and night.

“Right now we have 1,400 workers on site during the day and about 150 to 160 during off hours, plus a lot of Saturday and Sunday work,” Project official Mike Gallagher said.

For Greenlee, who lost her son to gun violence, the thefts are a painful reminder of how easily weapons can end up in the wrong hands.

She believes gun owners should be required to secure their firearms with a lock box or safety device and face fines for failing to do so.

“If you leave your gun in the car you should have a lock box or you should have the lock tag around it,” Greenlee said. “Try to show some sort of prevention and you’re not.”

She suggested a $1,000 fine for each time a gun is left unsecured in a vehicle and stolen.

Greenlee also had a message for the thieves.

“One day you’re going to want your own car,” she said. “How are you going to feel when you get up in the morning and go to work, all your windows are busted out and your materials are taken?”

MNPD officials said firearm thefts from cars have trended downward in recent years. They believe Nashville could still see a reduction this year if more gun owners secure their weapons.

The Vehicle Crimes Unit is investigating the Lot N break-ins and believes multiple suspects were involved.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.