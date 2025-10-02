Nashville agencies work to fix 'out of balance' bond system after deadly failures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The criminal justice system's scales of justice hang high above the Davidson County courthouse, symbolizing fairness and thoughtful consideration. But according to Metro Police Chief John Drake, “I think that it's out of balance."

The issue of bond has become a critical pain point in Nashville, with dangerous individuals sometimes returning to the streets while awaiting trial. The complicated process must balance a person's presumption of innocence with their criminal history and public safety concerns. In some cases, lives have been lost.

Now, local agencies are implementing changes designed to make the community safer through better coordination and accountability.

The stakes are high when these systems fail, according to Becky Bullard from the Office of Family Safety, a Metro department focused on stopping interpersonal violence and supporting survivors.

“I've seen firsthand what's at stake. I've worked with individuals who have later had more severe abuse or even been murdered. And it's devastating to see how systems can fail the people who need us the most," Bullard said.

"No one calls 911 because they want the entire system in their life. They want the violence to stop," she said.

The Office of Family Safety sits next to police headquarters by design, as both agencies fight the same battle. One that often begins with a bond and bond conditions in court.

Judge Jim Todd of Davidson County General Sessions Court explained the balancing act judges face.

"Bond balances your presumption of innocence with the need to make sure you come back to court and the need to maintain public safety," Todd said.

A new law that took effect in July 2024 increased penalties for bond violations, making them a Class A misdemeanor. This allows officers to make immediate arrests rather than issuing citations with court dates weeks later.

However, communication gaps remain between court and police computer systems.

"Bond conditions are only as effective as the police's ability to know about them. And so that's another big issue that we're working on. The clerk's office computer system doesn't necessarily speak to the police officer's computer system," Todd said.

Officers previously had to sift through dozens of forms on patrol car computers; now reduced to just a few. But they still must call the clerk's office to verify current information.

Drake confirmed the police department's commitment to improving the technology integration.

"100% committed, because we know that as effective as we are in the criminal justice system, Nashville is safer," he said.

The Office of Family Safety is addressing another gap by creating two new court compliance officer positions. More than 80 people have applied for these roles.

"Currently, the time between when someone makes bond and has their court date is a kind of no man's land of accountability," Bullard said.

The officers will ensure individuals understand their bond conditions and face consequences for violations.

This need emerged from tragic cases like Lauren Johansen, who was murdered in 2024 after her boyfriend was released on bond following an assault charge. The bond conditions were mishandled, and Bricen Rivers is now back in jail, accused of Johansen’s murder.

Another case involves Jared Streich, accused of murdering Miranda Gray in Hermitage in August. Court records show Streich repeatedly violated bond conditions to stay away from Gray in the months before his girlfriend's death.

"If they're telling us this in their actions... I'm strangling... I've got a firearm... I'm stalking... we need to listen," Bullard said.

Seven months ago, Metro Police made their own changes – launching Operation Bond Watch -- bringing together city, state and federal agencies every two weeks to discuss the most dangerous offenders, whether in jail or on the streets.

The initiative has resulted in 12 offenders now facing federal charges. In addition, average bonds for re-arrests have increased from just over $75,000 to roughly $125,000.

While progress is being made, officials acknowledge more work remains.

"We're not there yet. But I think that we have really great bought-in leaders and individuals who are excited about where we're heading in the future," Bullard said.

