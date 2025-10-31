Nashville airport faces Halloween flight delays amid air traffic controller shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville International Airport experienced significant flight delays on Halloween as staffing shortages among air traffic controllers forced officials to reduce the number of takeoffs and landings for the fourth time this month.

The delays left travelers like Scott and Abby Nolot stranded at the airport, missing Halloween celebrations with their children after their flight was delayed four hours. "They said it was the air traffic control. Something with staffing and people not being at work," Abby Nolot said.

The staffing crisis stems from ongoing challenges that came long before this current government shutdown. While Nashville's control tower ideally operates with 14 controllers daily, lately the facility averages only 10 controllers per day. On Friday, just five controllers reported to work.

Woody Hatchett, a former Nashville air traffic controller who has worked without pay during previous government shutdowns, explained the safety implications of reduced staffing. "It means they're taking the necessary steps to make sure planes come and go safely," Hatchett said. "I don't want someone distracted separating planes over the skies of Nashville."

The 31-day government shutdown has compounded existing staffing problems as air traffic controllers continue working without pay. Hatchett said many controllers are calling out sick due to financial stress and mental fatigue. "It's not a political stance, it's not trying to stick it to the man," Hatchett said. "They've been showing up now for going on a month knowing they're not going to get paid and a lot of them are continuing to do so. But at a certain point the straw breaks the camel's back and you've got to take care of your family first and foremost."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged Nashville's staffing concerns during a recent one on one interview with NewsChannel 5, promising additional resources for the airport.

"We know the staffing concerns, we've been working through that," Duffy said. "I think we have some really good announcements coming, where we're going to be able to bring in more resources to Nashville. The problem is, I can't snap my fingers and have controllers here working the airspace."

The lengthy training process for air traffic controllers complicates quick solutions. New controllers must complete two to five months at the Air Traffic Control Academy, followed by two to four years of on-the-job training to become fully certified for local airspace. "To make any meaningful change today you'd have to start five years ago," Hatchett said.

Even after the government shutdown ends, Nashville travelers may continue experiencing delays due to persistent staffing shortages. Hatchett recommends booking early morning flights, as delays typically worsen throughout the day.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.