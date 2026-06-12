Nashville Black Music Month Kickback set to celebrate African American music contributions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is marking Black Music Month with a special community celebration next weekend dedicated to honoring the contributions of African American music in the city and across the country.
Urbaanite Nashville, in partnership with We Sound Crazy Podcast and 92Q, is hosting the Nashville Black Music Month Kickback on Saturday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nelson's Green Brier Distillery, located at 1414 Clinton St. in Nashville.
The event will feature live music, DJ sets, whiskey tastings and giveaways.
Tickets are available for purchase at urbaanite.com/nashville-black-music-month-kickback.
Are you passionate about the role Black music has played in shaping Nashville's identity? We want to hear from you. Watch our full coverage and share your thoughts with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.
This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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