Nashville breaks ground on new traffic project bringing bike lanes & safer crossings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is breaking ground on its first "Choose How You Move Complete Street" project, bringing major safety and connectivity upgrades to the Chestnut Street Corridor.

The project runs from Eighth Avenue South to Lafayette Street, connecting Midtown, East Nashville and downtown. Crews will build safer crossings, improved sidewalks, upgraded bus stops and new protected bike lanes.

Voters approved the Choose How You Move plan, which called for exactly these types of improvements. City leaders say the Chestnut Street project is the first of many similar projects planned across Davidson County.

"Complete streets aren't just a safety investment. They are also an affordability investment of transportation. We know is one of the largest household expenses for many families. Every trip someone can safely walk, bike or take transit instead of driving puts money keeps money in their pocket."

Construction will happen in several phases. Real-time updates on road closures are available on the city website. The full project is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

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