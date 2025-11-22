Nashville chef marks 10 years of giving with massive Thanksgiving food giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Thanksgiving just a week away, not everyone can afford a hot holiday meal. Across Middle Tennessee, organizations and volunteers are stepping up to help — including one South Nashville chef who is marking a major milestone.

Preparations were underway Friday in the J.C. Napier Homes community for a large Thanksgiving food giveaway. This year is the 10th anniversary of the event, founded by Chef Sterling, who was born and raised in Napier and said giving back is personal.

“Our 10th annual Thanksgiving giveaway, and it’s going to be the biggest of them all,” Sterling said. “I’m proud to say every resident in this community will have Thanksgiving dinner.”

For many families in the area, rising grocery prices and limited access to food have made the holiday especially difficult.

“The nearest grocery store is about eight miles away — and just think, if you have no car, you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve got more than three kids, what are you going to do? We’re just here to help," Sterling said.

Sterling said the gratitude shown by residents is what motivates him to keep going.

"It’s overwhelming. I think that’s what I’m supposed to do. I’m here to be that voice. I appreciate the pat on the back — can’t stop, won’t stop — just keep going," he said.

Saturday’s “food block party” will take place on Claiborne Street. Sterling said festivities will begin around 10 a.m., with turkey distribution starting at 11. Organizers also plan to pay rent for select families and honor two community members during the event.

Thanks to strong donations this year, the team expects to give away about 600 turkeys.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy