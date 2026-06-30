Nashville childcare nonprofit doubles capacity with 2 new locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 40% of families with young children in Davidson County struggle to find and afford high-quality childcare. A local nonprofit is working to close that gap with a major expansion that will create hundreds of new spots for kids.

Equally Created is doubling its footprint in Nashville with two new locations in West Nashville. One center will be on Clifton Avenue. The other will be on 54th Avenue North, inside the Modera Nations apartment building — making it the first childcare facility in Nashville to open inside an apartment complex.

The organization currently serves 140 children across two facilities. The two new centers will boost total capacity to 360 kids. Equally Created cares for children from 6 weeks old through pre-kindergarten.

The nonprofit offers sliding tuition and scholarships based on income. Leaders say 90% of brain development happens before age 5, and the organization focuses on helping children regulate emotions and build resilience.

Several local foundations and businesses helped fund the expansion. The project team is now preparing the new spaces for families. Equally Created will soon begin enrolling children to fill the 220 new spots.

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