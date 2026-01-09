Nashville community split as Buchanan Street zoning proposal put on hold after concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long and emotional meeting at the Metro Planning Commission stretched late into the night on Thursday as dozens of residents and business owners packed the room to weigh in on a proposed zoning change for North Nashville’s Buchanan Street corridor.

The proposal, introduced by District: 21 Council Member Brandon Taylor, would create a commercial compatibility overlay along Buchanan Street and nearby side streets, adding new rules for future businesses operating near residential neighborhoods. The ordinance does not apply to existing businesses.

Taylor told commissioners the goal is to prevent conflicts between late-night activity and nearby homes as development continues in the area.

“This is about compatibility,” Taylor said during the meeting, emphasizing that current businesses would not be forced to close or change their operating hours under the proposal.

The issue drew an overflow crowd, prompting fire officials to warn the meeting room had exceeded capacity. Commissioners paused the meeting and asked some attendees to step outside so it could continue safely. Despite the disruption, public comment lasted more than an hour, with more than three dozen people addressing the commission.

Business owners along Buchanan Street warned the proposed changes could threaten one of the city’s most historic Black business districts, particularly businesses that rely on late-night traffic.

Leon Luke, owner of Trap House Wings, said many entrepreneurs invested in the corridor when it was largely overlooked by the city.

“While it was busy being ignored, we came in and we put our blood, sweat, and tears into this street because we believed in it,” Luke said. “While everybody else was focused on places like the Gulch, we believed in this street and this community.”

Several speakers argued late-night hours are essential to keeping businesses open, paying employees and supporting artists, entertainers and nearby college students.

Others who live near Buchanan Street told commissioners the growth of nightlife has come with consequences for quality of life, including noise, parking congestion and safety concerns.

“I’m an advocate for my street and my neighbors — they can tell you whatever it is, I’m there for them,” said homeowner Aretha. “I have no problem with a club coming in, but why should the community have to be pushed to deal with whatever a business wants to do?”

Some residents said existing noise ordinances and enforcement tools have not been effective, arguing the overlay would create clearer standards moving forward. Opponents countered that zoning restrictions could accelerate displacement and harm Black-owned businesses that helped revive the corridor.

After hearing hours of testimony, the Planning Commission did not vote on the ordinance.

Instead, commissioners voted late last night to defer the proposal for two meetings, allowing time for additional community engagement before it returns for further consideration.

