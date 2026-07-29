Nashville council member raises alarm over dozens of dismissed traffic tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of Nashville traffic tickets — including cases involving speeding, texting while driving, and running red lights — are being thrown out in traffic court, and one metro council member wants answers.

Court records show 44 traffic cases were dismissed or retired during a three-day period last week. Metro Council member Courtney Johnston, who represents District 26, says Metro Legal does not have enough attorneys to consistently staff traffic court, leading Judge Robin Kimbrough Hayes to dismiss the cases.

“These are tickets that are — I’m looking at careless driving, texting while driving, speeding, running a red light. These are serious, serious offenses,” Johnston said.

Metro Police traffic officers are still showing up to court and receiving overtime pay, even when the tickets are dismissed.

“Where, at this point, we’re wasting tax dollars sending officers there, we are allowing people to get away with serious infractions,” Johnston said.

Johnston also defended the work of traffic officers.

“You have officers that are out there all day, every day, in our traffic division, that are enforcing the laws and writing these citations, and so that is their entire job,” Johnston said.

She says the current situation is not sustainable and argues the decision to dismiss cases without a prosecuting attorney present is a policy choice, not a legal requirement.

“It’s just not a sustainable model to say, ‘Well, we disagree and we think that there should be a prosecuting attorney,’ even though there’s no state law that requires that. So it’s a policy decision. It is not a legal decision,” Johnston said.

She is now pushing the city to move forward with traffic cases even when a city attorney is not present, as other cities do.

“We just had a robust conversation about Vision Zero, which is all about pedestrian safety and safety on our streets, and so we have enforcement for a reason. We have traffic laws for a reason,” Johnston said.

Neither Metro Legal nor Judge Hayes responded to requests for comment. Johnston says Metro Legal informed her that officials are now in conversations with the court to find a solution.

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