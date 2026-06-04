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Nashville crash closes lane on Harding Pike near Clarendon Avenue

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A crash has closed a lane on Harding Pike Thursday afternoon, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

Officials said the southbound right lane of Harding Pike at Clarendon Avenue was closed as of around 1 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route through the area while crews respond.

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Students help relaunch donation drive for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

- Lelan Statom

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

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