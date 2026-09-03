Nashville Dance Fest kicks off Labor Day weekend as the largest country dance festival in the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The largest country dance festival in the country returns to Music City for Labor Day weekend, bringing line dance lovers to Nashville for three days of high-energy country dance, competitions and live musical performances.

Nashville Dance Fest runs Sept. 4–6, 2026, at The Nashville Palace. The festival features eight dance floors, an outdoor concert stage, more than 70 workshops with top instructors, open and Pro-Am competitions and three nights of live country music concerts.

The celebration begins Thursday, Sept. 3, with the official Nashville Dance Fest Launch Party at Category 10 in downtown Nashville starting at 7 p.m.

The 2026 concert lineup includes:

Friday: Eric Paslay, Browning Snider and Angie K

Saturday: Love and Theft, Josiah Siska and Kylie Frye

Sunday: Kaleb Sanders and Moss

Tickets, VIP packages, competition registration and the complete weekend schedule are available at NashvilleDanceFest.com.

Love country music and line dancing? Watch the full report to see the moves in action — and tell us: what's your favorite line dance? We want to hear from you! Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com and watch the video above to see him hit the dance floor with the instructors at Nashville Dance Fest!

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.