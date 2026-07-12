Nashville doctors sue to protect 400 immigrant children from losing critical medical care in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson County judge extended protections for about 400 children statewide while three Nashville physicians fight to keep them enrolled in a crucial healthcare program.

The Children's Special Services program provides care for medically fragile children, including treatments for cancer and seizure disorders. Families were warned they would be reported to federal immigration authorities if they stayed enrolled after June 30.

Doctors from Siloam Health said families should not have to choose between continuing treatment and avoiding deportation.

"They are highly qualified, highly trained physicians who care deeply about their patients and the mission of Siloam. And so when they voiced this openness to standing in this gap for our patients, to me, it meant the world that they were willing to show that courage," said Katie Richards, president and CEO of Siloam Health.

Richards says the organization has been reassuring scared families that it is safe to continue seeking treatment.

A Davidson County judge extended a temporary restraining order, keeping protections in place while both sides work toward a resolution.

Richards said she believes lawmakers never meant for sick children to lose healthcare access, and she is hopeful the law can be changed to protect these children.

"I do not believe this was an objective of this legislation that vulnerable children would not have life saving health care. And furthermore, I don't believe this is what Tennesseans want to see happen in their state," Richards said.

According to the Tennessee Justice Center, which represents the plaintiffs in the case, Friday, July 10, was the deadline for both parties to submit an agreed order or provide new hearing dates. News Channel 5 has reached out for updates on what comes next and will bring you the latest once we hear back.

Are you following this legal fight for immigrant children's healthcare in Tennessee? Watch the full report to hear directly from the Siloam Health doctors putting themselves on the line for their patients — and share your thoughts with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.