Nashville dog dies after surgery at clinic run by unlicensed veterinarian, family says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville family is demanding the closure of an East Nashville veterinary clinic after their dog died following a routine surgery — and they say the person who performed the procedure is not licensed to practice veterinary medicine in Tennessee.

Wunjo, a Husky mix, was part of Nicole Maxwell's family for 10 years. The family rescued him from a shelter, and he was beloved.

"I would jokingly call him the golden child because he rarely had to be corrected," Maxwell said.

In August, the family took Wunjo to Caudle Veterinary Clinic on Gallatin Road to have a fast-growing fatty tissue bump, known as a lipoma, examined. His surgery was scheduled for September 8.

Three hours after dropping him off, the clinic called and said the procedure went well. Staff offered to keep Wunjo overnight because of post-surgical draining, but told the family no one would be there to monitor him. The family took him home.

"His eyes were open but he was still limp and he and the doctor had to carry him to his vehicle," Maxwell said. "When I got home from work he was still asleep or under the effects of anesthesia."

Wunjo never recovered.

"He was at home on his dog bed just the same exact position he was carried in from his surgery," Maxwell said. "He was just breathing and then he wasn't."

Through their grief, the family discovered that the person who treated Wunjo — identified as Prashant Pandya — does not hold a license to practice veterinary medicine in Tennessee. Maxwell said all of their interactions were with the younger Pandya; there are two Pandyas, a father and son, working at the clinic.

"It's very emotional, extremely emotional," Maxwell said.

"I think the clinic needs to be shut down immediately," Maxwell said. "That's what is right."

When I called the clinic, the doors were still open and accepting patients. The person who answered forwarded me to Pandya. He declined to answer any questions.

"Can you tell me, are they still practicing?"

"We have no comment."

"Is there anything you can provide regarding the families who are grieving, anything to that point?"

"No," Pandya said.

"We want to bring awareness to this because it's not legal," Maxwell said. "It's just not legal to operate without a license."

The Tennessee Department of Health said state law prohibits it from commenting on complaints or investigations until formal charges are filed.

For Maxwell, the fight is now about honoring Wunjo's memory.

"How can a person with a soul be so deceptive," Maxwell said. "Just blatantly deceptive, I just don't understand that."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.