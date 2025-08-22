NASCAR Cup races could return to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Neighbors are fighting back.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The debate over the future of the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway seems to round a lap or two, every few years. Here's the latest turn.

Built it up

Jasper Hendricks, the Chair of the Metro Board of Fair Commissioners tells our news partners at the Nashville Banner that a deal is imminent between Metro leaders and Speedway Motorsports INC, the parent company of Bristol Motor Speedway. The proposal would overhaul and improve the current track and grandstands. Unlike the last proposal, per Hendricks, there would be no financial obligation from the city of Nashville.

Once the renovations are complete, SMI plans to lure NASCAR into bringing NASCAR Cup races back to the fairgrounds for the first time since July 14, 1984. NASCAR Cup races are considered the highest level of races in the sport.

Tear it down

It's great news for racing fans. But for neighbors that live close by, it's the last thing they want to hear. "Its pollution, its noise, its traffic," said Heidi Basgall Favorite, a longtime opponent of track expansion who has lived nearby for more than 20 years. "Why can’t we have a meaningful conversation about utilizing this property that doesn’t involve racing?"

Basgall Favorite acknowledges they moved into their home knowing the speedway was there. She claims there were rumors the track would be closing when she and her husband bought the home. Basgall Favorite is the founder of Nashville Opposes Track Expansion (NOTE) which is among a collation of other citizen groups calling for the track to to be torn down and returned to a green space that includes affordable housing options. Here's the problem though — according to a provision in Metro's Charter, racing is required at the fairgrounds. "The charter can change, it’s changed several times," said Basgall Favorite.

Changing Metro's Charter requires a countywide referendum. Setting one of those up is no simple task. Organizers would have to get 15% of all registered voters to sign their petition before a commission could determine if it should appear on the ballot. But Basgall Favorite thinks it's a fight they can win. "We really want this referendum because we believe it will give Nashville the voice to actually ask what they really want," she said.

We've been here before

The last time renovation talks got this serious out at the fairgrounds was back in 2023, under Former Nashville Mayor John Cooper. But a deal couldn't get done before he and other Metro Council members left office. A major sticking point in the 2023 proposal was the amount of money Metro-Nashville would have to contribute to the plan. According to Hendricks, this new plan will not require public dollars.

If that's true, that could impact whether or not the proposal would have to go before Metro Council. NewsChannel 5 asked Vice Mayor Angie Henderson. She told us "a deal involving public funds would have to go through Council at some juncture."

What comes next

A spokesperson for Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell stresses there is no deal finalized at this time, and no announcement has been planned or scheduled. Julie Smith added, "We have known this administration will need to make a decision on the fairgrounds racetrack. We are focused on exploring all available options and the benefits they provide to Nashvillians and will continue to discuss with multiple stakeholders ways to improve the facilities at the Fairgrounds."

Once details are announced, we may have a better idea of what authorizations will need to be made.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.