Nashville Film Festival brings Oscar-qualifying films, filmmaker access to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Film Festival is in full swing, offering more than 150 films and 115 events across seven days — and some of those films could be headed to the Academy Awards.

The festival is celebrating its 57th year as one of only a dozen festivals worldwide that can qualify films for Oscar consideration. Executive Director Jason Padgett said the timing is perfect, falling at the end of festival season and leading right into awards season.

Screenings are taking place at multiple venues, including the Regal theater at Green Hills. The National Museum of African American Music on Broadway is also hosting programming for the festival on Sunday.

One of the unique draws of the festival is the access it gives audiences to the filmmakers themselves.

"You have access to almost 100 independent filmmakers. So if you go to a film, chances are more than likely that you're gonna have the opportunity to see that director or that producer in a Q&A after the film," Jason Padgett said.

All films screening at the festival are first-run titles that have never screened in Tennessee before this week. Many are expected to be part of the awards conversation early next year.

The festival wraps up Wednesday night with a closing night party at the Belcourt Theatre. The full schedule and tickets are available at Nashfilm.org.

Are you a film fan or an aspiring filmmaker? We want to hear from you. Watch our full report and tell us which films on the Nashville Film Festival lineup you're most excited about — and whether you've ever had the chance to meet a filmmaker at a Q&A. Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.