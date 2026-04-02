Nashville Fire and counselors team up for 24/7 mental health calls, providing more ways to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First responders often meet people on some of the most challenging days of their lives. Now, a partnership between the Nashville Fire Department and the Mental Health Cooperative is giving them more tools to make those moments better.

The Responders Engaged And Committed to Helping program — known as REACH — pairs mental health counselors with fire and EMS crews to assist people in crisis. In its first 100 days operating 24/7, the effort logged more than 1,000 calls.

“Before the program, there was no immediate resource for mental health calls,” said Nashville Fire and Emergency Management Director William Swann. “Now we can confidently and compassionately respond to those calls with the appropriate care.”

Previously, medic units could only transport patients to emergency rooms — a challenge for nonviolent mental health situations. Through REACH, counselors can design crisis plans that connect people with outpatient care, help them stay at home or link them with a stabilization unit.

“We can make an individualized crisis plan… staying at home, or it could mean going over to the crisis stabilization unit,” said Michael Randolph, director of co-response services for the cooperative.

In that initial 100-day span, two-thirds of calls were diverted from the ER into mental health treatment, with an 88% medic diversion rate that freed up ambulances for other emergencies.

One of those helped was Mark Bass. Experiencing anxiety and without a phone plan, Bass repeatedly dialed 911 because it was the only number he could call.

“Mark would frequently call 911 and it was getting to the point where it could turn into a legal matter,” said clinician Kelsey Taylor. “We didn’t want to see that happening.”

Instead of facing legal trouble, REACH connected Bass with community resources. Counselors helped him get a working phone, an ID and a bus pass — as well as outpatient care.

“I learned how to use coping skills and work my anxiety out,” Bass explained. “I got a lot of support.”

Mental Health Cooperative CEO Michelle Schafer said Bass’s case highlights the importance of the partnership.

“Consumers like Mark were in an impossible position – experiencing a mental health crisis with nowhere to turn except 911,” Schafer said. “Now… folks like Mark can get the compassionate care they need when they need it.”

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy