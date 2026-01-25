Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
128  WX Alerts 175  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Nashville Fire, Metro Police open all fire stations and police precinct community rooms as warming locations

Nashville fire department
Bob Stinnett, NewsChannel 5
Nashville Fire Department - FILE PHOTO
Nashville fire department
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department have opened all fire stations and police precinct community rooms, excluding the Central Precinct and the East Precinct, as warming locations.

These locations will be open 24/7 until further notice.

The Metro Nashville Parks Department is also opening Community Centers for people wanting to get out of the cold.

  • Southeast Regional Community Center: 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Suite 202, Antioch, TN 37013.
  • Madison Community Center: 550 N Dupont Ave, Madison, TN 37115
  • Nashville Fairgrounds: 401 Wingrove Street Nashville, TN 37203

Pets are allowed to be brought to the locations.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.