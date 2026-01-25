Nashville Fire, Metro Police open all fire stations and police precinct community rooms as warming locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Nashville Police Department have opened all fire stations and police precinct community rooms, excluding the Central Precinct and the East Precinct, as warming locations.

These locations will be open 24/7 until further notice.

The Metro Nashville Parks Department is also opening Community Centers for people wanting to get out of the cold.

Southeast Regional Community Center: 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Suite 202, Antioch, TN 37013.

Madison Community Center: 550 N Dupont Ave, Madison, TN 37115

Nashville Fairgrounds: 401 Wingrove Street Nashville, TN 37203

Pets are allowed to be brought to the locations.

