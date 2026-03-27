Nashville fire truck crashes into Old Hickory chiropractic clinic after driver suffers medical emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville fire truck crashed into an Old Hickory chiropractic clinic after the driver suffered a medical emergency, injuring two civilians who scrambled out of the way.

Authorities say the firefighter driving Engine 36 lost control, striking telephone poles and parked cars before crashing into Bradshaw Chiropractic on Old Hickory Boulevard. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Two civilians suffered minor injuries while jumping out of the way.

For nearly 12 years, Bradshaw Chiropractic has stood as a place of healing. The clinic was full of patients and staff for routine appointments when the crash happened today.

"Well, you know, it was a normal day. We had all the staff working. We had a clinic full of patients," Dr. Kevin Bradshaw said.

"Everybody just came out, and then you could just hear that truck coming. I just… I was standing in the room, and I just saw it coming straight towards the glass, and I was like there’s a fire truck about to come into our building," Bradshaw said.

"It came in, and I just kind of watched it come in, and there it was," Bradshaw said.

"It’s like one of those movies that you see where everybody vanishes out of the driver’s seats and the car just running to buildings and stuff—that’s what it felt like in that moment," Bradshaw said.

Incredibly, no patients inside the clinic were injured. Bradshaw said his priority shifted immediately from the wreckage to the people depending on him.

"That’s the first thing I said, I think, after things settled down, was like what are we going to do so we don’t like interrupt, making sure people are taken care of," Bradshaw said.

As crews pick through the debris, Bradshaw hopes to reopen the clinic next week. Tonight, concern lingers for the firefighter behind the wheel.

"We just really all hope that he’s going to be okay," Bradshaw said.

Gratitude fills the air for neighbors, staff, and a community showing up in support.

"I want to make sure that we're so here for them," Bradshaw said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.