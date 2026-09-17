Nashville gas prices top $4 a gallon for first time in more than 3 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nashville Banner) — This story was originally published by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.

For the first time in more than three months, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Nashville is more than $4.

According to the American Automobile Association, gas was $4.054 per gallon on Wednesday, a significant jump from the previous day ($3.931), the previous week ($3.856) and the previous month ($3.724).

The average on the same date in 2025 was $2.861.

Nashville’s average matched Chattanooga for the most expensive gas among the state’s largest cities, and second to Cleveland ($4.056) among all metropolitan areas.

Across Davidson County, the average was $4.070, making it one of 31 Tennessee counties with an average of $4 per gallon or higher.

The state average, however, remained just below $4 at $3.997, which ranked 10th among the lowest averages in the U.S. The national average was $4.367 per gallon.

This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.