Nashville gas prices top $4 a gallon for first time in more than 3 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nashville Banner) — This story was originally published by the Nashville Banner. Sign up for their newsletter.
For the first time in more than three months, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Nashville is more than $4.
According to the American Automobile Association, gas was $4.054 per gallon on Wednesday, a significant jump from the previous day ($3.931), the previous week ($3.856) and the previous month ($3.724).
The average on the same date in 2025 was $2.861.
Nashville’s average matched Chattanooga for the most expensive gas among the state’s largest cities, and second to Cleveland ($4.056) among all metropolitan areas.
Across Davidson County, the average was $4.070, making it one of 31 Tennessee counties with an average of $4 per gallon or higher.
The state average, however, remained just below $4 at $3.997, which ranked 10th among the lowest averages in the U.S. The national average was $4.367 per gallon.
This article first appeared on Nashville Banner and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston