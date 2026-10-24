Nashville Half Marathon and 5K brings thousands of runners downtown and triggers several road closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Downtown Nashville will host the Nashville Half Marathon and 5K this morning, bringing thousands of runners to the streets and prompting several road closures that will impact commuters.
Runners from 36 states and 5 different countries are taking part in the event, which starts at First Horizon Park, the home of the Nashville Sounds.
The 5K has sold out, with organizers expecting more than 3,800 runners.
Both races start at 7 this morning, and finish line festivities will run from 7 a.m. until noon.
The event also supports several good causes. Its charity partners include the American Cancer Society and Move Music City.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston