Nashville high school student arrested after loaded, stolen gun found outside school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old East High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after a school resource officer found a loaded, stolen handgun inside a backpack the teen allegedly left outside the school, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said Officer Mario Ferrer noticed the 11th-grade student enter the school carrying two backpacks. After making eye contact with the officer, the teen turned around and headed back toward the parking lot.

When the student entered the building a second time, police said he was carrying only one backpack.

Ferrer reviewed surveillance video and saw the teen discard the other backpack near the cafeteria loading dock, according to MNPD.

Police recovered a loaded handgun inside the backpack. Investigators said the gun had been reported stolen in March by a Texas woman who was staying at a rental property on Delaware Avenue. Police said the woman had left her vehicle unlocked overnight when the firearm was stolen.

The student was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and juvenile handgun possession.