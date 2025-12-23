Nashville honor-roll students, once overlooked, find Christmas recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For some students, finding success in a traditional classroom isn’t easy. For a variety of reasons, many are placed in alternative schools, where their hard work can often go unnoticed.

This holiday season, one Nashville chef and a local business owner made sure that wasn’t the case.

For the third year in a row, Chef Sterling Wright partnered with the owner, Kero Yacoub, and the staff of Vibes restaurant to feed families and provide Christmas gifts to more than 100 honor-roll students.

Wright said many of the kids being celebrated have faced long odds.

“Johnson Alternative School, Baxter, we got Youth Villages, the kids in DCS custody that’s given a second chance — and nobody ever looks at them,” Wright said. “These are the overlooked and forgotten.”

The event rewarded students for consistency and academic success, turning honor-roll achievements into a moment of recognition during the holiday season.

Vibes owner Kero Yacoub said reading students’ wish lists made the effort personal.

“The kids here send you a wish list, and you sit here and read every wish list — it’s different,” Yacoub said. “It fills your heart with love and makes you happy that you can work hard and make our people happy.”

Inside the restaurant, holiday music filled the room as families gathered to celebrate.

“This right here is a lot of positive,” Sharon Blakely said. “Bringing folks in to enrich young people’s lives — it’s making me smile.”

Blakely said her goddaughter, Bria McGhee, earned her place at the event through hard work in school.

“My little genius here made the honor roll — all A’s and one B,” Blakely said.

McGhee said staying focused hasn’t always come easily.

“I had a lot of distractions growing up with my mom passing and stuff, and I usually glide through life and don’t pay attention,” McGhee said. “But it got me into focus more with a helpful support system.”

That support system, Blakely said, has been key.

“She’s just everything I got,” McGhee said. “This is my daughter now — I’m raising her. I couldn’t love her more if I birthed her myself," Blakely said.

The meal and gift giveaway served as a reminder to students that their efforts matter.

“You know how parents say hard work pays off? This is it,” Wright said.

Organizers said they hope the event sends a message to kids facing similar challenges — that anything is possible, and that sometimes the biggest supporters are standing right beside them.

“We tell each other every day we love each other and are always hugging — or she just forces me to hug her,” McGhee said, laughing. “In the name of Jesus," Blakely said, laughing.

Organizers said the gifts were paid for by the restaurant owner and sponsors, with items including AirPods, scooters and shoes.

This story was reported on air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy