Nashville hosts women's volleyball block party and college football kickoff on same day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is hosting two major sporting events Sunday, with a Broadway Block Party featuring women's college volleyball and a season-opening college football game, both taking place across the city.

The Broadway Block Party features door prizes, photo booths, games, family-friendly entertainment, and interactive fan experiences all at Bridgestone Arena. The event, which started last year, showcases women's college volleyball on the national stage. Tickets are still available for fans who want to experience the action firsthand.

The block party is a collaboration between the Nashville Sports Council, ESPN Events, and Sprouts Farmers Market, which serves as the title sponsor.

WATCH: Nashville hosts women's volleyball block party

Broadway Block Party brings women's college volleyball to Nashville

Later Sunday, two top-20 teams will kick off the college football season at 6:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium in what is being called a premier SEC-versus-ACC showdown. The Music City Kickoff marks Nashville's first-ever season-opening kickoff game and is the only ranked matchup of college football's opening weekend. Liberty Mutual is the title sponsor of the football game.

Scott Ramsey, president of the Nashville Sports Council, said the city's track record with major events made this possible.

"I think it goes back to how well our city has done events historically and the reputation and confidence that teams have to come here. With all the changes going on in college football, a chance to open the season here and have another opportunity to put our city in national broadcast, it means a lot." Ramsey said.

Organizers hope the season-opening kickoff game will become an annual tradition. Tickets are still available for Sunday's 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

WATCH: Nashville hosts college football kickoff

Nashville hosts its first-ever season-opening college football kickoff

Are you heading out to Nashville's biggest sports day? Whether you're catching the Broadway Block Party or cheering on your team at Nissan Stadium, we want to hear from you. Watch our full report for everything you need to know before you go — and share your experience with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.