Nashville Humane Association at full capacity, urgently seeks adopters and fosters to help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association has hit full capacity and is urgently asking the community to adopt or foster pets.

In recent weeks, the shelter has seen an uptick in pet intakes and animals being abandoned on the property, leaving the Nashville Humane Association strained on resources and in need of assistance.

Taylor Spreitler with the Nashville Humane Association spoke about the surge in animals coming into the shelter and what the community can do to help. Watch the full interview in the video above.

The Nashville Humane Association is asking anyone who is willing and able to come to the shelter to adopt or foster an animal in need.

For more information, visit nashvillehumane.org.

Watch our full interview with Taylor Spreitler from the Nashville Humane Association in the video above to hear directly from the shelter about why this moment is so critical for animals in need — and what you can do right now to help.

