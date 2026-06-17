Nashville Humane Association's 80 for 80 Day of Giving aims to raise $80,000 for shelter pets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Humane Association is marking its 80th anniversary with a one-day fundraising campaign called 80 for 80: A Community Celebration, with a goal of raising $80,000 on Wednesday, June 17.

Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling the impact for animals in Nashville and surrounding communities.

The organization was incorporated in March 1946 to protect the well-being of animals in Davidson County. Nashville Humane Association helps find homes for thousands of shelter pets each year, boasting a 99 percent save rate.

Beyond adoptions, the organization provides a range of community services, including low-cost vaccine and spay/neuter clinics, a weekly Pet Food Bank, a foster program, disaster relief, and humane education resources.

Donations can be made at give.nashvillehumane.org.

Do you have a pet that found its forever home through Nashville Humane Association — or are you thinking about adopting? We want to hear your story. Watch our full report to see the animals whose lives could be changed by your donation, and reach out to share your experience with reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.