Nashville man arrested for drug and gun possession during street racer initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department's overnight Street Racer Initiative led to four arrests on Saturday night, including the arrest of a man in possession of drugs and a gun.

Derrick Moore was stopped on I-24 at the Harding Place exit after officers observed him swerving in and out of traffic at 74 mph, according to a release. An officer then spotted a magazine of a pistol in between the driver seat and center console.

When Moore exited his vehicle, officers saw marijuana in his right pocket. A subsequent search of his car led to to the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine laced with fentanyl, a loaded pistol, a glock switch and over $22,000 in cash. He was charged with felony drug possession, speeding, reckless driving and gun possession during the comission of a felony.

Moore is jailed on $222,000 bond.

Three other men were arrested for other driving charges in unrelated incidents.

Chase Robinson was arrested after police say he was driving his Tesla in excess of 120 mph on Briley Parkway. Robinson attempted to flee and struck a patrol vehicle after he was surrounded by police at a gas station. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault against a police officer, failure to report or render aid, three counts of evading arrest and drag racing.

Edgar Urias Rodriguez and Luis Jared Sellaho Gomez were arrested after police saw a sedan, driven by Rodriguez, doing doughnuts at a car meet and takeover at 101 Airpark Center E. They both attempted to flee before being apprehended in a nearby neighborhood. Rodriguez was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving and riot. Gomez is charged with evading arrest and riot.